9th Annual Gathering of American Indian Veterans: Healing for One, Healing for All

The 9th Annual Gathering of American Indian Veterans: Healing for One, Healing for All, honors veterans and military personnel of all cultures, eras and branches in a Native Way that is open to all. This 3-day event is Friday, July 21st to Sunday, July 23rd.

This event is free and open to the public.

Hines Outreach will be in attendance July 22 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to share information and resources on VA Healthcare, PACT Act and other related programs and services.