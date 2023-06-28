Franchising for Veterans - UTA College of Business
Franchising and networking event for Veterans at UTA College of Business
When:
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm CT
Where:
UTA College of Business, 701 S W St
Arlington, TX
Cost:
Free
Franchising is more than just fast food and retail stores and many Veterans are realizing that franchise ownership could be the path to the American Dream.
During this session, you will learn:
- What it takes to succeed
- Qualities of a good franchise system
- How to solidify your financial plan
- Franchising resources available for Veterans
Come network with other veterans who are making the leap from the battlefields of corporate American to the battlefield of entrepreneurship. Learn the steps required to go from where you are to where you want to be as a business owner!