Veterans Benefits Seminar - Helena, MT

DAV has an information seminar coming to your area.

When: Fri. Jul 14, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT Where: Department of Public Health & Human Services 111 N Sanders St Auditorium 7 Helena, MT Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

ERLANGER, KY. – DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million Veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

One of the various services DAV provides at no cost to veterans is our Information Seminar program. These seminars are available across the country to help Veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned. DAV has an information seminar coming to your area:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m.– 2:00 p.m.

Location: Department of Public Health & Human Services

111 N Sanders St

Auditorium 7

Helena, MT 59601

Staffed by DAV national service officers, our information seminars provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.

Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.

To learn more about DAV and our many services available to veterans, please visit DAV.org.

POC: Pugh, Charles