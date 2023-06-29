PACT Act Benefits Tele-Town Hall

Join AARP and VA for a Tele-Town Hall on PACT Act Benefits

Join AARP’s PACT ACT Tele-Town Hall for Veterans, military families and their caregivers on July 11, 2023, from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. ET. This is a phone event only; there will be no video. See details below.

AARP National Director Pete Jeffries will moderate the event, which will feature special guest John Boerstler, Chief Veterans Experience Officer of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). They will address your questions on how to obtain PACT ACT benefits and maximize retroactive benefits before VA's August 10, 2023, deadline.