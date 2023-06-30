PACT Act Benefits and VA Healthcare Drive - Sioux Falls, SD
File For The Benefits You Deserve!
When:
Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 6:30 pm CT
Where:
Armory at the Alliance
1700 West Russell Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Cost:
Free
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Community Action for Veterans will be hosting a PACT Act Benefits and VA Healthcare Drive on August 8, 2023 at the Armory at the Alliance. There will be two sessions:
- Session 1: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
- Session 2: 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Veterans, Veteran families, caregivers, and survivors, and advocates are welcome!
Contact for more information:
605-910- 4045
SDVets.org
