PACT Act Benefits and VA Healthcare Drive - Sioux Falls, SD

File For The Benefits You Deserve!

When: Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 6:30 pm CT Where: Armory at the Alliance 1700 West Russell Street Sioux Falls, SD Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Community Action for Veterans will be hosting a PACT Act Benefits and VA Healthcare Drive on August 8, 2023 at the Armory at the Alliance. There will be two sessions:

Session 1: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM

Session 2: 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Veterans, Veteran families, caregivers, and survivors, and advocates are welcome!

Contact for more information:

605-910- 4045

Jill@sdvets.org

SDVets.org