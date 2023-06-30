Skip to Content
PACT Act Benefits and VA Healthcare Drive - Sioux Falls, SD

When:

Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 6:30 pm CT

Where:

Armory at the Alliance

1700 West Russell Street

Sioux Falls, SD

Cost:

Free

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Community Action for Veterans will be hosting a PACT Act Benefits and VA Healthcare Drive on August 8, 2023 at the Armory at the Alliance.  There will be two sessions:

  • Session 1: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
  • Session 2: 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Veterans, Veteran families, caregivers, and survivors, and advocates are welcome! 

Contact for more information: 

605-910- 4045

Jill@sdvets.org

SDVets.org

 

