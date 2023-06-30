Target Independence Day Military Discount

Target is offering a Fourth of July discount for military personnel, Veterans, and their families.

Target's Military Discount Returns for Independence Day! Target is offering a Fourth of July discount of 10% off two storewide purchases for military personnel, Veterans and their families from June 25, 2023 through July 4, 2023. This discount is one way we give thanks for the service and sacrifice of our military community this holiday and beyond.

Now for the first time, military guests can use the Target app to verify their eligibility. Here's how guests can redeem the offer:

Verify eligibility by registering on our site or in the app

Create or sign in to their Target account

Join Target Circle for free

Verify military status with non-classified documents (photocopies of U.S. government ID or Common Access Card are prohibited)*

Save 10% off two purchases with the exclusive offer in-store or online

In addition to this offer, guests can:

Add Veteran/dependent status as part of their permanent guest profile

Become eligible for future offers for verified military and Veteran guests

Target's military discount is part of our long-standing commitment to supporting the military and Veteran community. Learn more about our support for the military community over the years.

press@target.com

1 (612) 696-3400

