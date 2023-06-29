PACT Act Carnival & Fair - Philadelphia, Pa.

Join us for our summer VetFest event!

PACT Act Presentation & Family Fair & Carnival: food, music, dunking tank, movies, pony rides, and PACT Act toxic exposure screenings. Event also includes presentations by VHA, VBA, and DAV.

Vietnam War, Gulf War and Post-911 Veterans come and learn about VA's largest expansion of benefits since the G.I. Bill and see if you are eligible. Bring your fellow Veterans who served with you along with your family for a day of PACT Act education and testing, fun, food, pony rides, music and entertainment for the entire family.

Beat the PACT Act August 8 deadline to be eligible for retroactive pay for those qualifying Veterans. This is the last PACT Act presentation before the deadline.