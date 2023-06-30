Walgreens Independence Day Military and Veterans Discount

Walgreens is offering a Fourth of July discount for military, Veterans, and their families.

Walgreens is offering a Fourth of July discount of 20% off eligible regular price items with myWalgreens™ in store only. The offer is good for Veterans, military and their families from July 1, 2023 through July 4, 2023 only, with myWalgreens® membership and proof of service.

The In-store offer is only good in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores.

Discount not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, the Prescriptions Savings Club membership fee, and items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law.

