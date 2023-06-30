Skip to Content
Peninsula Hampton Roads DoD SkillBridge EXPO - Hampton, VA

Peninsula Hampton Roads DoD SkillBridge EXPO - Langley

When:

Fri. Jul 7, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Bayview Commonwealth Center

350 Clarke Avenue

Hampton, VA

Cost:

Free

Are you about your future? Trying to figure out how to make your transition from the military as seamless as possible while gaining civilian experience and certifications?

Come and connect with the top approved programs in the region and learn how they can boost your appeal to potential employers.

Organized by: The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRVECs)

https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/

