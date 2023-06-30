Military Benefits and Resource Fair - Newport News, VA

Lunch ‘N’ Learn: Maximize your military and Veteran benefits, discover resources, and connect with experts.

When: Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center 600 Thimble Shoals Boulevard Newport News, VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Attention military spouses, transitioning service members, and Veterans! Join us for our inaugural "HERO Wednesday" lunchtime workshop, where you'll have the chance to learn more about your benefits and discover new resources.

Connect directly with VA Benefits Advisors, representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, Military One Source, Safe Harbor Recovery Center, and other essential resources. This interactive workshop is your opportunity to engage with our partners, ask questions, and gain one-on-one guidance from the experts.

Snacks will be provided. Limited slots available, so reserve your spot today!

Organized by: The Hampton Roads Workforce Council (HRVECs)

https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/