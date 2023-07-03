PACT Act Summer VetFest - Quincy, MA - VA Boston

VA Boston's Summer VetFest event, the Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo with Veteran's Voice Network and the City of Quincy, Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Pageant Field, 1 Merrymount Pkwy, Quincy, Mass...

Join us for VA Boston's PACT Act Summer VetFest event, the Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo with Veteran's Voice Network and the City of Quincy...

Saturday, July 22, 2023

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

PAGEANT FIELD, 1 MERRYMOUNT PARKWAY, QUINCY, MA

A fun-filled day with Live Music, FREE Food, Games for the Kids, Sport Competitions, Guest Speakers and Veteran Support Professionals, as well as Health & Wellness Info and Resources, Vet Benefits, Housing Info and a Job Fair!

This is just one of the Summer VetFest events VA is hosting across all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico. At all the events, VA staff will be ready to help Veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits, submit an intent to file and enroll in VA health care!

We encourage all eligible Veterans and survivors to file a claim — or submit their intent to file a claim — for PACT Act-related benefits now. Most Veterans who do so by Aug. 9 will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022!

FEATURING PARKINSON'S PAVILLION

Medical and wellness professionals will be available, providing information on research initiatives and updates -- open to everyone!

WATD, 95.9

WBMS, 101.1FM - AM148O

WMEX 1510

TIC NETWORK

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Musical Performances by

LAURI BETH and the FAT CITY BAND

FOR EVENT INFORMATION, CALL:

781-985-1551

OR EMAIL: greggbrasso@aol.com