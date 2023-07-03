PACT Act Resource Fair - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Learn about your health benefits and the PACT Act during VA's Summer VetFest

When: Sat. Jul 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Warriors for Freedom Foundation 7725 West Reno Ave Oklahoma City, OK Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Signed into law Aug. 10, 2022, the PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in generations. It will benefit millions of Veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins while serving our country — and their survivors.

During the month of July, VA is hosting a nationwide Summer VetFest, where local VA facilities will host events to inform Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

This is a joint event with Muskogee Benefits Office (VBA), and OK Dept. of Veterans Affairs.