Venango County VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House - Franklin, Pa.

The Erie VA Medical Center proudly announces the Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Public Open House of the Venango County VA Clinic.

Please join Medical Center Director John Gennaro, Medical Director, Primary Care Dr. Dolan Wenner, Clinic Supervisor Lori Bergquist-Springer, Chaplain Nelson Chapman, Downing Construction, and clinic staff members as they commemorate this milestone occasion.

Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

125 Home Depot Drive | Franklin, PA

(Intersection of US Route 322 and Home Depot Drive)

Refreshments and clinic tours to follow official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Eligibility and Enrollment will be available to discuss PACT Act benefits and how to file claims.

The Erie VA Venango Community Clinic serves over 2,000 Veterans and employs 15 VA employees. The new location features the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model which provides flexibility for patient care rooms to better serve incoming Veterans. Multipurpose rooms allow for use between telehealth, exams, and consultation.