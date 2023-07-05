Roll-in for Veterans - Erie, Pa.

Erie's 1st annual ALL WHEEL charity event at Erie Sports Center on Oliver Road.

This family friendly event will raise money for the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie and Meals on Wheels Veteran Program.

Learn more about Roll-in for Veterans!

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: