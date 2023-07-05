Roll-in for Veterans - Erie, Pa.
Erie's 1st annual ALL WHEEL charity event at Erie Sports Center on Oliver Road.
When:
Sat. Jul 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 9:00 pm ET
Where:
Erie Sports Center
8161 Oliver Road
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
This family friendly event will raise money for the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie and Meals on Wheels Veteran Program.
Learn more about Roll-in for Veterans!
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more