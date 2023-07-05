Waterford Heritage Days - Waterford, Pa.

Look for the Erie VAMC outreach team at the Waterford Heritage Days!

About Waterford Heritage Days

Since 1974, Waterford has commemorated its history, heritage, and citizens with various community celebrations. This event showcases the Waterford community, its churches, non-profits, booster groups, and businesses. Initially started by the Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society, various people and groups have organized the summer celebration over the years. Legacy Hydroponics LLC now hosts benefitting its non-profit sister company, the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

