Meadville PRIDE Festival - Meadville, Pa.

Look for the Erie VAMC outreach team at Meadville PRIDE!

When: Sat. Jul 29, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Diamond Park Square 16709 Conneaut Lake Road Meadville, PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Meadville PRIDE includes a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and exhibits by local vendors and artists. NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon hosts the Opening Ceremony and a Pride March around Diamond Park to the Street Fair.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: