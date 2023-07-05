Meadville PRIDE Festival - Meadville, Pa.
Look for the Erie VAMC outreach team at Meadville PRIDE!
When:
Sat. Jul 29, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Diamond Park Square
16709 Conneaut Lake Road
Meadville, PA
Cost:
Free
Meadville PRIDE includes a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and exhibits by local vendors and artists. NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon hosts the Opening Ceremony and a Pride March around Diamond Park to the Street Fair.
Learn more about Meadville PRIDE!
The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.
Learn About:
- Behavioral Health Services
- PACT Act Resources
- Eligibility & Enrollment
- Women’s Health Program
- Post-9/11Military2VA
- Whole Health
- Connected Care | My HealtheVet
- Food and Nutrition
- Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
- Voluntary Service
- and more