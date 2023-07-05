Crawford County Veterans Resource Fair - Meadville, Pa.

Look for the Erie VAMC outreach team!

U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly hosts PA's 16th Congressional District Veteran Resource Fair with Crawford County Veterans Services.

All Veterans, Active Duty service members and Family Members are welcome – Organizations and Agencies from around the area will be here to provide answers to your question and offer support.

The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA healthcare, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA healthcare programs.

Learn About: