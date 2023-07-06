VetFest Florida
When:
Sat. Aug 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Tropicana Field (MLB - Tampa Bay Rays)
1 Tropicana Drive
St. Petersburg, FL
Cost:
Free
The event will include enrollment/eligibility, toxic exposure screening, Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) claims assistance and education tables to include Women’s Health, Mental Health/Suicide Prevention, Vet Center, Environmental Health Registries, Clinical Contact Center, Whole Health, Homeless Program and Social Workers.
