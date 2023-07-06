Skip to Content
VetFest Florida

Vet Fest Banner

When:

Sat. Aug 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Tropicana Field (MLB - Tampa Bay Rays)

1 Tropicana Drive

St. Petersburg, FL

Cost:

Free

The event will include enrollment/eligibility, toxic exposure screening, Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) claims assistance and education tables to include Women’s Health, Mental Health/Suicide Prevention, Vet Center, Environmental Health Registries, Clinical Contact Center, Whole Health, Homeless Program and Social Workers.

*Date and time subject to change

