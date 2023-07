PACT Act Event - Arnold, MD

PACT Act Event for Veterans in Anne Arundel County

When: Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Schwartz Student Union Anne Arundel Community College 101 College Pkwy Arnold, MD Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

If you served, take advantage of the benefits you’ve earned! Register for the PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic and VA Health Care Enrollment Fair.

Space is limited and APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. No walk-ins available.