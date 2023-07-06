PACT Act Summer VetFest - Manchester, NH

Join us at the Manchester VA Medical Center for the Granite State PACT Act Summer VetFest

Veterans and families are encouraged to join us at the Manchester VA Medical Center for a fun-filled event!

There will be a live radio broadcast, yard games, a military and first responder vehicle display and so much more! PACT Act information will be available, enrollment/eligibility, and toxic exposure screenings.

Point of contact: Michael Bichrest