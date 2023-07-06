Skip to Content
PACT Act Summer VetFest - Manchester, NH

Join us at the Manchester VA Medical Center for the Granite State PACT Act Summer VetFest

When:

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Manchester VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Veterans and families are encouraged to join us at the Manchester VA Medical Center for a fun-filled event! 

There will be a live radio broadcast, yard games, a military and first responder vehicle display and so much more!  PACT Act information will be available, enrollment/eligibility, and toxic exposure screenings.  

Point of contact:  Michael Bichrest

  • Outreach – VERA – MVP Coordinator
  • Manchester VA Medical Center
  • (603) 203-8391
