PACT Act Summer VetFest - Manchester, NH
Join us at the Manchester VA Medical Center for the Granite State PACT Act Summer VetFest
When:
Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Veterans and families are encouraged to join us at the Manchester VA Medical Center for a fun-filled event!
There will be a live radio broadcast, yard games, a military and first responder vehicle display and so much more! PACT Act information will be available, enrollment/eligibility, and toxic exposure screenings.
Point of contact: Michael Bichrest
- Outreach – VERA – MVP Coordinator
- Manchester VA Medical Center
- (603) 203-8391