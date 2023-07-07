Community blood drive - Big Spring, TX

Community blood drive

Register Appointments are highly encouraged to prevent excessive wait times.

George H. O'Brien VA Medical Center is holding a blood drive on Tuesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bloodmobile next to the flagpole. This event is open to the public.

To make your appointment, call Moses at 432-263-7361, extension 4824, or call 877-258-4825. You can also make appointments online.

Donors get a Chick-fil-A coupon plus entry to win $50 gift card, courtesy of Vitalant!

Help prevent a summer blood shortage; schedule your blood donation now!