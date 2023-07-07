City of Trinidad PACT Act Town Hall

A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances

while in service. 20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment

eligibility list.

Guest speakers will be:

Robert McKenrick, Director, NMVAHCS

Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS

Mike Rohrbach, Director of Denver, and Cheyenne VA Regional Offices

POC: Raymond Odum, Las Animas County VSO (719) 845-2589

