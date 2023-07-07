City of Trinidad PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Mount Carmel Wellness Center
911 Robinson Ave.
Trinidad, CO
Cost:
Free
A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances
while in service. 20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment
eligibility list.
Guest speakers will be:
Robert McKenrick, Director, NMVAHCS
Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS
Mike Rohrbach, Director of Denver, and Cheyenne VA Regional Offices
POC: Raymond Odum, Las Animas County VSO (719) 845-2589