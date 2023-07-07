Skip to Content
City of Trinidad PACT Act Town Hall

When:

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Mount Carmel Wellness Center

911 Robinson Ave.

Trinidad, CO

Cost:

Free

A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances
while in service. 20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment
eligibility list.

Guest speakers will be:
Robert McKenrick, Director, NMVAHCS
Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS
Mike Rohrbach, Director of Denver, and Cheyenne VA Regional Offices

POC: Raymond Odum, Las Animas County VSO (719) 845-2589
 

Last updated: