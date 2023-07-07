Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Taos Pueblo PACT Act Town Hall

Taos Pueblo PACT Act Town Hall

When:

Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Taos Pueblo Heritage Center

120 Veterans Way

Taos, NM

Cost:

Free

A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA health care to
Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure
to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances while in service.
20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment
eligibility list.

Presented by:
New Mexico VA Health Care System
Albuquerque Regional VA Benefits Office
New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services
 

Sponsored by:
Taos Pueblo Division of Health and Community Services
 

Guest speakers will be:
Matthew McGahran, Assistant Director, NMVAHCS
Cesar Romero, Director, VA Regional Office
Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS
POC: Laquita Cruz @ (575)-758-6900

See more events

Last updated: