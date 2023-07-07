Taos Pueblo PACT Act Town Hall

Taos Pueblo PACT Act Town Hall

When: Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Taos Pueblo Heritage Center 120 Veterans Way Taos, NM Cost: Free Add to Calendar

A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA health care to

Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure

to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances while in service.

20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment

eligibility list.

Presented by:

New Mexico VA Health Care System

Albuquerque Regional VA Benefits Office

New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services



Sponsored by:

Taos Pueblo Division of Health and Community Services



Guest speakers will be:

Matthew McGahran, Assistant Director, NMVAHCS

Cesar Romero, Director, VA Regional Office

Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS

POC: Laquita Cruz @ (575)-758-6900