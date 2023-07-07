Taos Pueblo PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Taos Pueblo Heritage Center
120 Veterans Way
Taos, NM
Cost:
Free
A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA health care to
Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure
to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances while in service.
20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment
eligibility list.
Presented by:
New Mexico VA Health Care System
Albuquerque Regional VA Benefits Office
New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services
Sponsored by:
Taos Pueblo Division of Health and Community Services
Guest speakers will be:
Matthew McGahran, Assistant Director, NMVAHCS
Cesar Romero, Director, VA Regional Office
Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS
POC: Laquita Cruz @ (575)-758-6900