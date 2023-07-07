PACT Act Town Hall Meeting City of Durango

A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and

health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering

from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances

while in service.



20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment

eligibility list.

Presented by:

New Mexico VA Health Care System

Colorado Division of Veteran Affairs

New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services

Sponsored by:

La Plata County Fairgrounds

Guest speakers will be:

Robert McKenrick, Director, NMVAHCS

Mike Rohrbach, Director of Denver, and Cheyenne

VA Regional Offices

Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS

POC: Kristy Cunningham at 970-462-8450



This event will also be broadcast via Broadnet.