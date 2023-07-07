PACT Act Town Hall Meeting City of Durango
When:
Fri. Jul 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
La Plata County Fairgrounds
2500 Main Ave.
Durango, CO
Cost:
Free
A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and
health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering
from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances
while in service.
20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment
eligibility list.
Presented by:
New Mexico VA Health Care System
Colorado Division of Veteran Affairs
New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services
Sponsored by:
La Plata County Fairgrounds
Guest speakers will be:
Robert McKenrick, Director, NMVAHCS
Mike Rohrbach, Director of Denver, and Cheyenne
VA Regional Offices
Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS
POC: Kristy Cunningham at 970-462-8450
This event will also be broadcast via Broadnet.