City of Albuquerque PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Fri. Jul 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
South Broadway Cultural Center
1025 Broadway Blvd. SE
Albuquerque, NM
Cost:
Free
A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances
while in service. 20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment
eligibility list.
Presented by:
New Mexico VA Health Care System
Albuquerque Regional VA Benefits Office
New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services
Sponsored by:
City of Albuquerque
Military & Veteran Affairs Department
Guest speakers will be:
Robert McKenrick, Director, NMVAHCS
Cesar Romero, Director, VA Regional Office
Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS
POC: Thomas Tozier - 505-553-5865
This event will also be broadcast via Broadnet.