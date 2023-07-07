City of Albuquerque PACT Act Town Hall

When: Fri. Jul 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: South Broadway Cultural Center 1025 Broadway Blvd. SE Albuquerque, NM Cost: Free Add to Calendar

A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA benefits and health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances

while in service. 20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment

eligibility list.

Presented by:

New Mexico VA Health Care System

Albuquerque Regional VA Benefits Office

New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services

Sponsored by:

City of Albuquerque

Military & Veteran Affairs Department

Guest speakers will be:

Robert McKenrick, Director, NMVAHCS

Cesar Romero, Director, VA Regional Office

Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, DVS

POC: Thomas Tozier - 505-553-5865

This event will also be broadcast via Broadnet.