VetFest Puerto Rico

We cordially invite you to attend the upcoming ¡VetFest en el Sur! event. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to join our community and explore the various services available to you. During the event, you can enroll and check your VHA eligibility, get screened for toxic exposure, and sign up for the Caregiver Program and New Beginning Clinic. Additionally, Whole Health Coaches will be on hand to create personalized health plans tailored specifically to your needs.

Our service tables will cover a range of topics, including Women's Health, Suicide Prevention, Homeless Program, and nursing. Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will provide claims clinics and enroll Veterans in the VR&E Program, while Fiduciary will educate Veterans. National Cemetery Administration (NCA) will register Veterans and educate dependents and caregivers. Vet Center staff will also be in attendance with their Medical Mobile Unit to assist with eligibility and assessments. To top it off, Veterans Canteen Service will provide free food for all Veterans.

This is a great opportunity for you to access a range of services and resources, all in one place. We encourage you not to miss out on this chance to receive the support you deserve. We look forward to seeing you there!

For questions regarding the event, email teresa.rios-deleon@va.gov