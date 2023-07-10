PACT Act - VA Central Office Employee-only PACT Act Benefits & Eligibility Fair - Washington, DC

Calling all VACO Veterans, Veteran Family Members and Survivors! You’re invited to attend the first PACT Act Fair dedicated to VA Central Office employees.

When: Mon. Jul 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Sonny Montgomery Auditorium Room 230 VA Central Office (VACO) 810 Vermont Ave NW Washington, DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

VHA and VBA are partnering to provide an overview of the PACT Act and what it means for VACO Veteran employees and their VACO-employed family members. VBA will provide a PACT Act Benefits Fair and VHA will provide Toxic Exposure Screenings for Veteran employees already enrolled in VA healthcare.

Cost: Free

No reservations or paperwork required to attend

Questions?

John Rochelle, Outreach Supervisory Program Analyst, VBA, OTED,

Ben Davidson, PM, Office of Healthcare Transformation

Subject Matter Experts from the following offices look forward to answering your questions: Veterans Health Administration (VHA); DC VA Medical Center; Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA): Outreach Transition and Economic Development, Insurance, Loan Guaranty, Compensation Service, Pension and Fiduciary, Medical Disability Examination, Education, Veteran Readiness and Employment, Office of Policy and Oversight, and the Baltimore Regional Office; National Cemetery Administration (NCA)