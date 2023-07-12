VetFest - Orlando

#ToxicExposure; #ChooseVA, Toxic Exposure, PACT Act, VetFest

When: Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Barnett Park Recreation Center 4801 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Outreach services will be conducted from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. with a special Veterans Town Hall portion starting at 4:00 p.m. in the conference room at the Barnett Park Recreation Center .

A Veterans Benefits Claims Clinic, Eligibility and Enrollment Services, toxic exposure screenings, outreach tables with free giveaways and more will be available to all who attend.

Guest speakers will include OVAHCS CEO, Mr. Timothy J. Cooke, U.S. Congressman Maxwell Frost, U.S. Congressman Darren Soto, Orange County Mayor, and Mr. Jerry L. Demings.

Saint Petersburg VA Regional Office Director, Mrs. Julianna Boor will lead the Veterans Town Hall discussion in the conference room starting at 4:00 p.m. The town hall portion of the event will provide updates on the OVAHCS, the PACT Act, and offer an opportunity for Veterans and their families to ask questions about VA programs and services.

Reserve your seat for the town hall by registering at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ovahcs-pact-act-event-tickets-676112429477.

If you are unable to attend in person you are invited to attend the town hall by watching LIVE stream from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OVAHCS/.

For additional questions contact vhaorlpublicaffairs@va.gov. Event is free.