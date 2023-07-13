Arthritis and the Military: The Mental Health-Pain Connection - Online
When:
Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join the Arthritis Foundation for a webinar Thursday September 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
This free webinar will discuss how mental health can impact chronic pain, specific to your experiences as a military service member or Veteran. Learn strategies to improve overall emotional well-being and help dial back pain, as well as learn:
- How stress and stressful experiences can worsen or cause pain
- How to identify pain triggers and use coping mechanisms to combat them
- Techniques to help reframe negative thoughts and manage emotional distress
- How to work with your current healthcare providers for better pain management
- How to find an experienced mental health professional
- Ways to connect with peers for support
- And much more!
Contact Haydee Sedlmeier for more information.
- Hsedlmeier@arthritis.org
- 310-210-6326