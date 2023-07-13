Arthritis and the Military: The Mental Health-Pain Connection - Online

Join the Arthritis Foundation for a webinar Thursday September 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

This free webinar will discuss how mental health can impact chronic pain, specific to your experiences as a military service member or Veteran. Learn strategies to improve overall emotional well-being and help dial back pain, as well as learn:

How stress and stressful experiences can worsen or cause pain

How to identify pain triggers and use coping mechanisms to combat them

Techniques to help reframe negative thoughts and manage emotional distress

How to work with your current healthcare providers for better pain management

How to find an experienced mental health professional

Ways to connect with peers for support

And much more!

Contact Haydee Sedlmeier for more information.