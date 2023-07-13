Skip to Content
Arthritis and the Military: The Mental Health-Pain Connection - Online

Don’t let pain – or the negative emotions surrounding it – hold you back any longer. Sign up today.

When:

Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join the Arthritis Foundation for a webinar Thursday September 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

This free webinar will discuss how mental health can impact chronic pain, specific to your experiences as a military service member or Veteran. Learn strategies to improve overall emotional well-being and help dial back pain, as well as learn:

  • How stress and stressful experiences can worsen or cause pain
  • How to identify pain triggers and use coping mechanisms to combat them
  • Techniques to help reframe negative thoughts and manage emotional distress
  • How to work with your current healthcare providers for better pain management
  • How to find an experienced mental health professional
  •  Ways to connect with peers for support
  •  And much more!

 

Contact Haydee Sedlmeier for more information.

