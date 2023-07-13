Summer VetFest at the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans

Look for the Lovell FHCC outreach team to find out more about the PACT Act.

Join the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center at the 9th Annual Gathering of American Indian Veterans. This event honors Veterans and military personnel of all cultures, eras and branches and is free open to all.

In addition, Lovell FHCC is joining this event as part of VA's nationwide Summer VetFest, to inform Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned.

Signed into law Aug. 10, 2022, the PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in generations. It will benefit millions of Veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins while serving our country — and their survivors.