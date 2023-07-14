125 Anniversary Celebration and Summer VetFest

Date and time

Wed, Jul 26 2023, 10:00am - 3:30pm CDT (11:00am - 4:30pm EDT)

Full event description

VA Illiana Celebrates:

A Legacy of 125 Years of Service to Our Nation’s Heroes

Danville VA Illiana Medical Center | 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | July 26, 2023

_____________________________________________________________

PACT Act Summer VetFest

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Social Activities Room

• PACT Act Enrollment

• I-DEA

• Women Veterans Health

• Claims VSO – Bring your DD-214 and medical Records

Historic Grounds Tour

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Historic Grounds Tour

• Starts at Building 98

• Ride in the comfort of one of our electric vehicles,

• Learn about VA Illiana's rich history as the eighth oldest VA

Main Event

2 p.m. Celebrate 125th Anniversary

Speakers:

• State Senator Faraci Delivers Proclamation from House Legislature

• Mayor Rickey Williams

• VA Illiana Executive Director, Dr. Staci Williams