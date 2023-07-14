125 Anniversary Celebration and Summer VetFest
When:
Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:30 pm CT
Where:
Special Activities Room
Cost:
Free
Full event description
VA Illiana Celebrates:
A Legacy of 125 Years of Service to Our Nation’s Heroes
Danville VA Illiana Medical Center | 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | July 26, 2023
_____________________________________________________________
PACT Act Summer VetFest
10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; Social Activities Room
• PACT Act Enrollment
• I-DEA
• Women Veterans Health
• Claims VSO – Bring your DD-214 and medical Records
Historic Grounds Tour
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Historic Grounds Tour
• Starts at Building 98
• Ride in the comfort of one of our electric vehicles,
• Learn about VA Illiana's rich history as the eighth oldest VA
Main Event
2 p.m. Celebrate 125th Anniversary
Speakers:
• State Senator Faraci Delivers Proclamation from House Legislature
• Mayor Rickey Williams
• VA Illiana Executive Director, Dr. Staci Williams