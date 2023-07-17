Desegregation's 75th Anniversary, Session 1: Black Veterans and Good Jobs - Washington, DC

Hybrid: in-person; live webcast – Hosted by Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS)

When: Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: Frances Perkins Building Cesar Chavez Memorial Auditorium 200 Constitution Avenue Northwest Washington, DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) and Chief Evaluation Office (CEO) are pleased to invite you to a three-part roundtable series Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces and focusing on Black Veteran Employment Outcomes, Barriers, and Interventions. The sessions bring together individuals with lived experience and subject matter experts to discuss the current state of research in the field, identify best practices that can be applied more widely, and consider potential research avenues to advance our collective understanding and expand our capacity to support Black Veteran employment outcomes and career success within the civilian labor force.

Session 1: Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces: Black Veterans and Good Jobs