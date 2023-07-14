PACT Act Summer VetFest - Bedford, MA

Join us at VA Bedford for Summer VetFest '23

We are super excited to share that VA Bedford will be holding what is hopefully to be the biggest event of the year!

Please join us and help us spread the word about the VA Bedford Cornhole Tournament, part of Summer VetFest ‘23!

Friday, August 4, check in is at 5 pm in the Oval at VA Bedford.

This will be a family friendly event complete with bounce house, facepainting, music, food and fun. The tournament will be ran by Wicked Cornhole and the winner will win a custom set of cornhole boards!

We will also have VBA and our Enrollment and Toxic Exposure Screening Teams present to address PACT Act questions about claims, screening and enrollment on the spot. Additional VA and non-VA resources will be available as well to pursue while waiting your turn to toss the bag!

Those who want to attend, please visit VA Bedford Summer VetFest '23 Tickets, Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite