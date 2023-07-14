Santa Clara PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm MT
Where:
Santa Clara Pueblo Senior Cente
578 Kee Street
Espanola, NM
Cost:
Free
A presentation about the new PACT Act law that expands VA health care to Vietnam, Gulf, and Iraq/Afghanistan War veterans suffering from exposure to “Agent Orange,” burn pits, and other toxic substances while in service. 20 new “presumptive” conditions have now been added to VA’s treatment eligibility list.
Presented by: New Mexico VA Health Care System, Albuquerque Regional VA Benefits Office, and New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services
Sponsored by: Intergovernmental Department and the Senior Center
Guest speakers will be: Robert McKenrick, Director, NMVAHCS, Cesar Romero, Director, VA Regional Office, Donnie Quintana, Cabinet Secretary, Department of Veterans’ Services
