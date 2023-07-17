Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VetBizLady Office Hours and Networking Sessions

Are you a Woman Veteran or Female Military Spouse Entrepreneur? Do you know one?

When:

Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

Join us for our weekly VetBizLady Office Hours and Networking Sessions. The meetings are every Tuesday 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Please use the link above to register.   

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Women Veteran- Owned Small Business Initiative (WVSOBI) is committed to fostering diversity and promoting minority and women Veterans in business. Since its inception in 2019, VA OSDBU’s WVOSBI has focused on giving opportunities to women Veterans by providing programming and access to economic opportunities. WVOSBI works to enable women Veterans by connecting them to networking and collaborative opportunities with Federal agencies, commercial, non-profit and educational entities. WVOSBI aims to help more women-owned businesses become prime vendors and assist VA achieve its 5% WOSB contracting goal.

Contact  Michelle “G-I” Gardner-Ince for more information:

http://www.va.gov/OSDBU/

Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 15, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 22, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Aug 29, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 5, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 12, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 19, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Oct 3, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Oct 10, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Oct 17, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Oct 24, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Oct 31, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Nov 14, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Nov 21, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Nov 28, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Dec 5, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Dec 12, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Dec 19, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Dec 26, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: