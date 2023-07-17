VetBizLady Office Hours and Networking Sessions
Are you a Woman Veteran or Female Military Spouse Entrepreneur? Do you know one?
When:
Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us for our weekly VetBizLady Office Hours and Networking Sessions. The meetings are every Tuesday 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Please use the link above to register.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Women Veteran- Owned Small Business Initiative (WVSOBI) is committed to fostering diversity and promoting minority and women Veterans in business. Since its inception in 2019, VA OSDBU’s WVOSBI has focused on giving opportunities to women Veterans by providing programming and access to economic opportunities. WVOSBI works to enable women Veterans by connecting them to networking and collaborative opportunities with Federal agencies, commercial, non-profit and educational entities. WVOSBI aims to help more women-owned businesses become prime vendors and assist VA achieve its 5% WOSB contracting goal.
Contact Michelle “G-I” Gardner-Ince for more information:
202-632-8201
Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Aug 1, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
