PACT Act Awareness Town Hall and Resource Fair - Owensboro, KY

Event by Marion VA Health Care System

When:

Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

Owensboro National Guard Armory

3300 Tamarack Road

Owensboro, KY

Cost:

Free

The  Marion VA Health Care System will host a  VA PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 5:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. 

  • Learn about the VA PACT Act
  • Enroll for VA Health Care
  • Initiate VA PACT Act claims
  • Interact with various VA Services and Veteran Service Organizations

Contact for more information: Richard Todd Wright

