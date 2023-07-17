PACT Act Awareness Town Hall and Resource Fair - Owensboro, KY
Event by Marion VA Health Care System
When:
Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Owensboro National Guard Armory
3300 Tamarack Road
Owensboro, KY
Cost:
Free
The Marion VA Health Care System will host a VA PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 5:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M.
- Learn about the VA PACT Act
- Enroll for VA Health Care
- Initiate VA PACT Act claims
- Interact with various VA Services and Veteran Service Organizations
Contact for more information: Richard Todd Wright
- 618-694-6717
- Richard.Wright9@va.gov>