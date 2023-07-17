Skip to Content
Veteran PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair - Murphysboro, IL

Event by Marion VA Health Care System and Illinois VFW District 15

When:

Sat. Aug 5, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Murphysboro High School Murphysboro, IL

50 Blackwood Drive

Murphysboro, IL

Cost:

Free

The Marion VA and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW ) District 15 Veteran PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair will be on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. 

  • Enroll for VA Care
  • Learn about PACT Act benefits
  • Initiate a claim for Service Connection
  • Interact with other Veteran Service Organizations

Contact for more information: Richard Todd Wright

