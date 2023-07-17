Veteran PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair - Murphysboro, IL
Event by Marion VA Health Care System and Illinois VFW District 15
When:
Sat. Aug 5, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Murphysboro High School Murphysboro, IL
50 Blackwood Drive
Murphysboro, IL
Cost:
Free
The Marion VA and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW ) District 15 Veteran PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair will be on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.
- Enroll for VA Care
- Learn about PACT Act benefits
- Initiate a claim for Service Connection
- Interact with other Veteran Service Organizations
Contact for more information: Richard Todd Wright
- 618-694-6717
- Richard.Wright9@va.gov