Military and Veterans Connect Group: Emotional Coping Strategies with Arthritis - Online

Join the Arthritis Foundation’s Veteran's Virtual Connect Group on October 11th at 7:30 P.M. ET.

The Arthritis Foundation’s Veteran's Virtual Connect Group are delighted to have Dr. John FitzGerald joining us for an informative session on effective pain management strategies and non-drug approaches for Veterans and military personnel living with arthritis. Discover practical techniques and evidence-based methods to alleviate discomfort, enhance mobility, and improve overall quality of life. This session will provide valuable insights and practical tips to help you regain control over arthritis pain.

Dr. John D. FitzGerald, MD, PhD, MBA is the Clinical Chief of Rheumatology at UCLA. He has been on faculty in the Division of Rheumatology since 1999. Dr. FitzGerald sees patients at the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Affairs and at UCLA Westwood. He holds appointments at West Los Angeles Veterans Health Administration and RAND.

After our presentation, there will be time to connect with others.

Friends, family, and care partners are always welcome to join meetings.

We respect privacy and confidentiality and do not record our online meetings.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to participate via video or phone. Being on video is not required nor having a Zoom account.

A confirmation email will be sent upon registration. The Zoom link will be sent the day of the event to those who RSVP. If you do not receive the link, please check your spam folder. If you need additional login information, please visit the group’s discussion tab the day of the event. Please plan to log in a few minutes early.

