Hiring Our Heroes: Telecommunications Virtual Hiring Fair

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in the telecommunications industry!

Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for hundreds of open positions. These positions include installer, electrician and assistant, operations and maintenance technician, technical salesperson, information technician, cybersecurity administrator, operations manager, customer service specialist, logistics manager, dispatcher, and more. This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Connect with employers using the Brazen platform featuring text-chat, resume upload, and a customizable profile.

Need more information about this event?