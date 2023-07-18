Hiring Our Heroes: Healthcare Virtual Hiring Fair

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in the healthcare industry!

Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for hundreds of open positions. These positions include medical administrative assistant, registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, pharmacy technician, lab technician, physician, nurse practitioner, radiologist, insurance specialist, physical therapist, rehabilitation aide, occupational therapist, behavioral health specialist, information technology professional, operations specialist, and more. The event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Connect with employers using the Brazen platform featuring text-chat, resume upload, and a customizable profile.

Need more information about this event?