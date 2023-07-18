Hiring Our Heroes: Construction and Manufacturing Virtual Hiring Fair

Register now for this virtual hiring event focused on employment opportunities in the construction and manufacturing industry!

Employers are looking for talent from the military community and hiring for hundreds of open positions. Available roles include foreman, safety manager, welder, pipefitter, equipment operator, fiber optic splicing technician, electrical technician, operations manager, installer, general laborer, mechanic, trading operator, shipping manager, and more. This event is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, military spouses, and military caregivers. Connect with employers using the Brazen platform featuring text-chat, resume upload, and a customizable profile.

Need more information about this event?