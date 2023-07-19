VHA Innovation Experience (iEX) 2023

Experience how VHA innovation, collaboration, and technology are breaking boundaries, forging the future of Veteran health care, and, most importantly, changing and saving Veteran lives.

Veterans Health Administration’s Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (VHA OHIL) will be hosting its annual Innovation Experience Conference, in-person, at Capital Turnaround in Washington, D.C. from October 31 – November 2, 2023.

At this year’s iEX VA leadership, frontline teams, Veterans, industry collaborators, and the public will have a unique opportunity to experience how VHA innovation, collaboration, and technology are breaking boundaries, forging the future of Veteran health care, and, most importantly, changing and saving Veteran lives.

iEX 2023 will take an all-new format; we will come together as one team and showcase VHA innovations that are improving Veteran care. Attendees will hear from VA leaders and innovation visionaries, network with their fellow innovation champions, and participate in several new and returning sessions.

We can’t wait for you to collaborate with us to develop the health care system of tomorrow alongside your innovative peers! We are excited to highlight the transformative solutions advancing health care for Veterans, their families, and VA employees nationwide.

iEX is in support of the larger VHA Innovation Ecosystem.

