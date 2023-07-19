War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) Mindfulness Meditation Phone-Based Class
Veterans, having difficulty dealing with stress? Feeling frustrated? Trouble coping? Join us to learn what it's about!
When:
Fri. Nov 3, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Mindfulness Meditation is a VA-supported technique that can help you to better manage the challenges and stressors of everyday life. Classes are available by phone from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. ET, roughly every two weeks.
This Mindfulness Meditation class will be ONLY offered via telephone:
- 1-404-397-1596 or 1-833-558-0712 (Toll Free)
- Participant Access code: 433 794 55
This class provides an opportunity to learn about and practice mindfulness meditation techniques. This class encourages the cultivation of awareness, compassion, and acceptance. During each class, a topic related to mindfulness is introduced, followed by a guided meditation practice. The War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) runs this class. Come practice with us!
Facilitator: Lauren St. Hill, MSW, LCSW
For more information: lNJWRIISCEDTEAM@va.gov.
For more information about other Phone-based Meditation Class on Yoga Sleep (iRest®) contact: Carolyn Fenno
- Carolyn.fenno@va.gov
- 650-785-6661