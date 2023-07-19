War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) Mindfulness Meditation Phone-Based Class

Veterans, having difficulty dealing with stress? Feeling frustrated? Trouble coping? Join us to learn what it's about!

Mindfulness Meditation is a VA-supported technique that can help you to better manage the challenges and stressors of everyday life. Classes are available by phone from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. ET, roughly every two weeks.

This Mindfulness Meditation class will be ONLY offered via telephone:

1-404-397-1596 or 1-833-558-0712 (Toll Free)

Participant Access code: 433 794 55

This class provides an opportunity to learn about and practice mindfulness meditation techniques. This class encourages the cultivation of awareness, compassion, and acceptance. During each class, a topic related to mindfulness is introduced, followed by a guided meditation practice. The War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) runs this class. Come practice with us!

Facilitator: Lauren St. Hill, MSW, LCSW

For more information: lNJWRIISCEDTEAM@va.gov.

For more information about other Phone-based Meditation Class on Yoga Sleep (iRest®) contact: Carolyn Fenno