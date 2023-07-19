Skip to Content
Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing featuring Johnson & Johnson

Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement

When:

Wed. Aug 9, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register

Connecting talent from the military-connected community with manufacturers who are hiring today! Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.

Contact: heroes@nam.org

