PACT Act Awareness Event - Rumford, ME
PACT Act Awareness event coming to the Rumford Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
When:
Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Community Based Outpatient Clinic
10 Railroad Street
Rumford, ME
Cost:
Free
VA welcomes Veterans to the Rumford CBOC for a FREE PACT Act Awareness event you don’t want to miss!
Meet with:
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- Veterans Health Administration
- Veterans Service Organizations
- Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services
Onsite:
- Receive Toxic Exposure Screening
- File a Claim
- Enroll in Healthcare
- Learn about State Veteran Benefits
