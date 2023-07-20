Skip to Content
PACT Act Awareness Event - Rumford, ME

PACT Act Awareness event coming to the Rumford Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

When:

Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Community Based Outpatient Clinic

10 Railroad Street

Rumford, ME

Cost:

Free

VA welcomes Veterans to the Rumford CBOC for a FREE PACT Act Awareness event you don’t want to miss!

Meet with:

  • Veterans Benefits Administration
  • Veterans Health Administration
  • Veterans Service Organizations
  • Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services

Onsite:

  • Receive Toxic Exposure Screening
  • File a Claim
  • Enroll in Healthcare
  • Learn about State Veteran Benefits

 

