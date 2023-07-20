Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing featuring WestRock
Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement
When:
Wed. Aug 30, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Connecting talent from the military-connected community with manufacturers who are hiring today! Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.
Contact: heroes@nam.orgSee more events