#ToxicExposure Chat: Newly Expanded Benefits Eligibility for Veterans Exposed to Toxins

Learn if you are eligible for VA Benefits under the PACT Act. #ChooseVA

More Veterans are eligible for VA benefits now and it’s to their advantage to file a claim before August 9! Need to know how eligibility for benefits has recently expanded? The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve. To learn more, tune in to a Facebook Live event as Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) team up with experts from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs on August 2 at 3:30 pm ET.

How to join the event:

Visit VFW's Facebook Page or VVA's Facebook Page a few minutes before 3:30 p.m. ET on August 2.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, refresh your page to watch the live video discussion.

Click on the video. Make sure it is unmuted by using the volume control button at the bottom of the video.

You can view the broadcast on the Facebook App or on Facebook.com. See you on Facebook!