Train-the-Trainer Webinar on Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Renewals

Join for an Train-the-Trainer Webinar on Medicaid and CHIP Renewals on August 1st at 1:30 P.M. ET.

Rsvp A Zoom link will be provided following registration.

Join the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for an interagency train-the-trainer webinar on Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) renewals on August 1st.

The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply concerned about people losing Medicaid/CHIP health care coverage as states resume regular renewal processes and will do everything in their power to keep Americans enrolled in comprehensive health care coverage. As part of this All Hands-on-Deck approach, this training will walk-through a set of slides that federal employees and partners can download and use to educate people in their networks about Medicaid and CHIP renewals.

The agenda for this training will include: