PACT ACT Claims Event - Toppenish, WA

VA Staff Present to Help File Claims

Calling all Veterans and their families: Join the Yakama Nation, Veterans Program to learn more information about the PACT Act and your VA benefits.

Questions:

Shawn Marceau, Veterans Manager at 509-865-5121 Ext: 6033

Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213

File your PACT Act claim by August 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits.