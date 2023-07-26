PACT ACT Claims Event - Toppenish, WA
VA Staff Present to Help File Claims
When:
Fri. Jul 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm PT
Where:
480 Buster Road
Toppenish, WA
Cost:
Free
Calling all Veterans and their families: Join the Yakama Nation, Veterans Program to learn more information about the PACT Act and your VA benefits.
Questions:
- Shawn Marceau, Veterans Manager at 509-865-5121 Ext: 6033
- Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213
File your PACT Act claim by August 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits.
- There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. But if you file your PACT Act claim—or quickly submit your intent to file—by August 9, 2023, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022. So don’t wait, apply today.