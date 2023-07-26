Skip to Content
PACT ACT Claims Event - Toppenish, WA

VA Staff Present to Help File Claims

When:

Fri. Jul 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm PT

Where:

480 Buster Road

Toppenish, WA

Cost:

Free

Calling all Veterans and their families:  Join the Yakama Nation, Veterans Program to learn more information about the PACT Act and your VA benefits. 

Questions: 

  • Shawn Marceau, Veterans Manager at 509-865-5121 Ext: 6033 
  • Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213 

File your PACT Act claim by August 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits. 

