PACT ACT Claims Event - Warm Springs, OR
Bring Your DD214: VA Staff Present to Help File Claims
When:
Mon. Jul 31, 2023, 11:30 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center
1270 Kot-Num Road
Warm Springs, OR
Cost:
Free
Calling all Veterans and their families: Join the Portland Area Indian Health Service
Warm Springs Service Unit to learn more information about the PACT Act and your VA benefits.
Questions:
- Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or
- Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213 cell
- Send inquiry to: https://ask.va.gov
File your PACT Act claim by August 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits.
- There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. But if you file your PACT Act claim—or quickly submit your intent to file—by August 9, 2023, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022. So don’t wait, apply today.
See more events