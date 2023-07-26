PACT ACT Claims Event - Warm Springs, OR

Bring Your DD214: VA Staff Present to Help File Claims

When: Mon. Jul 31, 2023, 11:30 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center 1270 Kot-Num Road Warm Springs, OR Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Calling all Veterans and their families: Join the Portland Area Indian Health Service

Warm Springs Service Unit to learn more information about the PACT Act and your VA benefits.

Questions:

Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or

Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213 cell

File your PACT Act claim by August 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits.