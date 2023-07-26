Skip to Content
PACT ACT Claims Event - Warm Springs, OR

Bring Your DD214: VA Staff Present to Help File Claims

When:

Mon. Jul 31, 2023, 11:30 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center

1270 Kot-Num Road

Warm Springs, OR

Cost:

Free

Calling all Veterans and their families:  Join the Portland Area Indian Health Service
Warm Springs Service Unit to learn more information about the PACT Act and your VA benefits. 

Questions:

  • Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or
  • Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213 cell
  •  Send inquiry to: https://ask.va.gov

 

File your PACT Act claim by August 9 to be eligible for backdated benefits. 

 

